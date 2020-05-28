CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 5/28 roundup

Another briefing from the governor – but still no final word on June 1st. That tops our roundup again tonight:

MAYBE TOMORROW? Gov. Inslee said he MIGHT have more to say on Friday about what happens June 1st (aka Monday). Otherwise, the briefing’s main topics were testing of patients/staff at long-term-care and assisted-living facilities and protection for farm workers; here’s our coverage

NOW THERE ARE 26: Kitsap and Clallam counties joined the Phase 2 list today.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard

*7,986 people have tested positive, up 55 from yesterday

*552 people have died, up 3 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,645 and 534.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: More than 5.8 million cases, 1.7 million of them in the U.S. (four times Brazil, which has the second-highest total). See the global outbreak breakout, nation by nation, here.

NEW WEEKLY TESTING IN WEST SEATTLE: We briefly mentioned this in last Friday night’s roundup but didn’t get details until tonight – weekly COVID-19 testing starts tomorrow, 10 am-3 pm, in the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) north parking lot.

FOOD-AID UPDATE: From the state’s daily virus-crisis newsletter:

This week WSDA’s Food Assistance program distributed 1.09 million pounds of food, enough to serve more than 170,000 clients. In addition, Washington National Guard soldiers and airmen helped box nearly 2.8 million pounds of food and assembled more than 51,000 meals. Since March, Guardsmen have boxed more than 18.4 million pounds of food and assembled 1.1 million meals.

SPEAKING OF THE NATIONAL GUARD … the president won’t be pulling federal funding early after all. As we’ve reported, both the West Seattle and White Center food banks have been getting help from Guard soldiers.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!