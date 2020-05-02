CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 5/2 roundup

Starting the 10th week of the COVID-19 outbreak in King County, here’s our Saturday night roundup:

ONE MORE LOCAL DEATH: We’re continuing to check the by-zip-code breakdown on the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard. Today, the 98146 zip code – which includes Arbor Heights and The Arroyos as well as parts of Burien and unincorporated North Highline – added another death. The totals for the five zip codes that are all or partly within West Seattle:

98116 – 0

98136 – 1

98106 – 2

98146 – 4

98126 – 8

COUNTYWIDE TOTALS: Also from today’s SKCPH data dashboard update:

*6,507 people have tested positive, up 100 from yesterday

*456 people have died, up 7 from yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 5,811 and 399.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

FARMERS’ MARKET REOPENS TOMORROW: The hours are the same (10 am-2 pm) but otherwise, lots of changes. The entrance will be at California/Alaska, and you’ll move north from there. The rest of how it will work is in the announcement we published Wednesday. Take the Shoppers’ Oath before you go! Here’s the list of vendors expected tomorrow…

NEIGHBOR DAY, PANDEMIC EDITION: Today was Neighbor Day! Since events are still not allowed, that meant neighbors doing acts of kindness for others. Example: Tamsen Spengler of the West Seattle Timebank reports, “West Seattle Timebank member Alice made 9 face masks for member Rachel’s family. Happy Neighbor Day exchange!” Tamsen also sent this photo of two of the recipients wearing the new masks:

SPEAKING OF MASKS … they were the hot topic in our weekly update on local grocery shopping.

MESSAGE IN A WINDOW: Thanks to Noodle for the photos of a West Seattle business-window sighting:

