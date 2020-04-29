REOPENING: West Seattle Farmers’ Market, this Sunday, with new rules

(Photo by Sarah Schu, Neighborhood Farmers Markets, from recent U-District market)

For the first time since March 8th, the West Seattle Farmers’ Market will reopen this Sunday – in a modified format, as has been the case with the University District market these past two weekends. Hre’s the announcement we just received:

The Neighborhood Farmers Markets has worked closely with the City of Seattle and Seattle-King County Public Health and other stakeholders and partners in each neighborhood to re-open safe, permitted farmers markets. The West Seattle Farmers Market will re-open on Sunday, May 3, and they are asking West Seattle residents to observe new rules.

Agriculture is the most essential act, and the farmers markets serve as the essential link between farmers and eaters. This weekend, we need you to help protect public health and our community by following new guidelines.

· Please consider taking the Farmers Market Shopper Oath.

· Sign up for the Ripe & Ready Newsletter, which will announce the list of May 3 vendors accepting pre-orders.

Market Modifications Include:

· Modified layouts to ensure 10’ between vendor booths to allow for greater circulation and distance.

· Market entrance at Alaska & California to control the capacity and foot traffic. You can expect a line to enter the market.

· Hand sanitizer will be provided at Market Manager tents, with public hand washing stations available in the market.

· There is no sampling or prepared food until further notice.

· No music, entertainment, cooking demos, or public seating areas.

Staff and Vendor Responsibilities:

All vendors and staff must wear protective facemask and gloves, separate cash and product handling, and ensure regular and proper handwashing.

All vendors will select and serve your produce and products.

Vendors and staff will politely ask you to keep moving so we can serve as many shoppers as possible.

Vendors and Staff will limit the number of shoppers in front of booths at any given time.

Surfaces and ‘high touch’ items such as tables, POS terminals, cash boxes, etc. will be sanitized regularly.

Market staff will be dedicated to conduct regular and ongoing checks for handwashing stations, proper bleach solutions, and sanitizing supplies in addition to our regular food safety controls.

Shopper Expectations:

Before the market:

Make a list.

Designate one shopper per household.

Service dogs are permitted otherwise leave your pets at home.

Bring reusable bags – these are permitted, but you will be the only person touching them.

Check yourself – stay home if you are sick or if you’ve been in contact with someone who is sick.

During your market visit:

Be alert! The market has major modifications and there are new signs to help you move through the market.

Do not touch the products, the vendors will help you.

Maintain 6 feet of space at all times. This is crucial! Look for physical cues like tape, chalk, and signs all around you as a reminder.

Shop quickly and efficiently. This isn’t the time to chat. Big smiles welcome!

Wash hands often with soap & water for at least 20 seconds especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, with at least 60% alcohol.

Wear a face mask.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth, and face in general.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of it.

It is vital that everyone act in these efforts together to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The safety and health of our shoppers, our farmers, and staff is critical – this is our primary concern. Please do not come out to the farmers market if you cannot observe the new guidelines.