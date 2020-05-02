GROCERY SHOPPING: Weekly West Seattle check-in

This is the seventh consecutive Saturday for our weekly check-in on grocery shopping at West Seattle’s standalone supermarkets. No big changes this week – but at least one is coming up next week: As we reported Thursday, West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) is going to require face coverings for shoppers starting Monday (May 4th). Don’t want to wear one? Thriftway also has curbside pickup – see how it works via the store’s website.

Let us know if you’ve seen anything new in your shopping! (Here’s how last week’s discussion went.) And if you need to check hours, our original list of those is still up to date.