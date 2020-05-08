West Seattle, Washington

09 Saturday

BIZNOTE: What was The Shack is now The Spot

May 8, 2020 11:29 pm
Another West Seattle food-and-beverage business has launched in defiance of the coronavirus crunch.

Philip Sudore has opened The Spot West Seattle at 2920 SW Avalon Way, where Shack Coffeehouse closed six months ago.

You might know him already for his music, with the band Mercy Parker. Eventually, he hopes you’ll know him for a restaurant with a full bar, once COVID-19 is past – a tapas-style menu with craft cocktails and craft beer. But for now, “We have an amazing, dynamic, and fun waffle menu, plus great coffee and espresso.” (Scroll down this page to see that menu.)

The coffee is from K&F Roasters out of Portland – the award-winning Café Jondo, an organic fair-trade blend of African and South American coffees.

Current hours at The Spot are 6:30 am-4 pm weekdays, 7 am-4 pm Saturdays, 8 am-4 pm Sundays. (Post-pandemic, they’ll have evening hours too.)

