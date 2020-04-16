WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Revisit its history

(Seattle Municipal Archives photo, West Seattle Bridge construction, 1981)

The 36-year-old West Seattle Bridge’s future is uncertain, as revealed Wednesday, 3+ weeks into its safety shutdown. That’s given rise to questions about its history. If you’re curious, you might be interested in this announcement from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has revised and re-released their 2014 “Bridging the Gap” exhibit in a format you can experience from the comfort of your home! The West Seattle bridge closure is on everyone’s mind as we wait to see what the future of peninsula transportation will look like. This is a timely moment to explore the history of how we have commuted across the water — from ferries, to the Mosquito Fleet, to multiple iterations of bridges. The online exhibit consists of a history of transportation to and from the peninsula, historic photos, and a video! You can see it now, here.

This Seattle Now and Then post from the bridge’s 30th-anniversary summer in 1984 might be of interest, too.