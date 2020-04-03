WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: From the bridge to the sidewalk

Friday night birding …

GREAT BLUE ON THE BRIDGE: In case you missed that photo posted by James Riley in a comment on Thursday morning, it remains our favorite photo so far this week. The Great Blue Heron was taking advantage of the traffic-free West Seattle Bridge

THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY HEADS NORTH: Not to be outdone, TWST also posed with a street sign today. Kat sent that photo from Admiral. The Turkey ranged into North Admiral during the day:

Jesse and Dawson Rogers sent that photo after a sighting at 44th/Seattle. Betty saw TWST one block west of there:

PLEASANT PHEASANT: Seen on Genesee Hill again, the Golden Pheasant:

Thanks to Eddie for the photo. westseattleblog@gmail.com if YOU have a sighting to share!