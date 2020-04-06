TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Monday watch, third week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:35 AM: The high-rise West Seattle Bridge remains closed for the 14th consecutive morning.

The low bridge is reserved for transit, freight, emergency response, and Harbor Island access – too many continue to ignore that, so SDOT told us in last week’s interview, they’re working on an enforcement plan and better signage.

For general traffic, the main route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also how to get to I-5, cutting across Georgetown.

Or you can use the South Park Bridge (map).

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

TRANSIT ALERTS FOR TODAY:

As first reported here, Metro‘s schedule is reduced further. Use the lookup to see which trips are canceled.

The Water Taxi’s schedule is reduced starting today – 2 morning departures and 2 evening returns – and its shuttles are no longer operating.

ROAD WORK REMINDER:

Work on the last section of Avalon to be paved, west of 35th SW, is likely to start tonight.

OTHER LINKS

SDOT’s traffic map

Our traffic-cams page

Let us know what you’re seeing if you’re still commuting – comment, or text (not if you’re at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.