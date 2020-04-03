TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Friday watch, second week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:44 AM: The high-rise West Seattle Bridge remains closed for the 11th consecutive morning.

The low bridge is reserved for transit, freight, emergency response, and Harbor Island access – SDOT told us in a Thursday interview, it’s working on an enforcement plan and better signage.

The main route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also how to get to I-5, cutting across Georgetown.

Or you can use the South Park Bridge (map).

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

SDOT’s traffic map

Our traffic-cams page

Metro‘s canceled trips as the Reduced Schedule continues

Sound Transit Route 560’s Reduced Schedule

West Seattle Water Taxi schedule

Let us know what you’re seeing on your alternate commute – comment, or text (not if you’re at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.