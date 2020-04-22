West Seattle, Washington

TONIGHT: West Seattle Bridge discussions @ town hall, HPAC meeting

April 22, 2020 9:45 am
Reminder of two events tonight addressing the West Seattle Bridge closure:

DIGITAL TOWN HALL: City Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Alex Pedersen are hosting this, with an SDOT preentation and community Q&A, 5-6:30 pm. You need to RSVP here; the link will be sent about an hour in advance to everyone who RSVPs. (1,500+ as of Tuesday evening, according to Herbold’s office.) That link also will explain how to ask a question. Go here to RSVP.

HPAC MEETING: 7-8 pm, the community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge – neighborhoods now carrying the weight of bridge-detour traffic – will meet online, with an SDOT guest. Unlike the city-organized town hall, there is an attendance limit for this meeting, so they ask that only people from those three communities participate. Details are here.

  • James April 22, 2020 (9:54 am)
    We must organize! Two years is absolutely unacceptable! All SDOT projects should be put on hold until bridge complete! Let’s stand together West Seattlites!

