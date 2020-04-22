THURSDAY: Bridge discussion @ West Seattle Transportation Coalition

The third community discussion in two days about the West Seattle Bridge closure has just been announced. The West Seattle Transportation Coalition will have SDOT and Metro guests during its online meeting, 6:30 pm tomorrow (Thursday, April 23rd):

Nothing can totally replace the capacity of the West Seattle Bridge. What are we going to do when the stay-at-home order is lifted and life begins to return to normal? Our meeting will focus on how we will cope going forward. We are going to need innovative and unorthodox ideas to move people and goods. Please join us tomorrow night when we find out what SDOT and Metro already have in the works and what we can do to help.

The meeting link will be here (meeting ID 822 0028 3371).