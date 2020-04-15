Remembering Dave Robertson, 1949-2020

Friends and family are remembering Dave Robertson, who passed away last week at 70:

David E Robertson passed away peacefully on Thursday April 9th in Las Vegas Nevada, after a short fight with Pancreatic Cancer. Dave was born on July 16, 1949 to Earnest and Violet Robertson in Procter, Minnesota. Dave grew up in the greater Minneapolis area and enlisted into the Air Force soon after high school. After his service, Dave and Margaret (his previous wife) settled into life, raising his daughter in Minneapolis.

Throughout his life he had a few career changes, first he was a successful hair salon operator, then moved on to medical billing, telecommunications, and finally a small business owner. Dave and his former partner Paul Binder moved from Minnesota to Washington DC, then to the Pacific Northwest, where they settled in West Seattle. In 2005, their longing for getting out of the corporate office started PB&J Textiles, where Dave worked full time until his retirement October 2019.

Dave served 6 years as a Board Director for the West Seattle Senior Center, 2 years as Board President. During that time, Dave was very instrumental in navigating the Senior Center through difficult times. For those that attended a “Rainbow Bingo” at the Senior Center, Dave was famously known as the “Jello Shot Man.” On Bingo Day he would get up early to make Jello shots, then return later in the day to help out and sell those Jello shots to the attendees.

In recent years, Dave found a love playing Santa during the holidays. Dave juggled several gigs taking pictures with countless families, their children, and pets as the happy Santa.

Dave leaves behind his daughter and son in-law (CheFawn & Brian Holland) in Las Vegas; 3 grandchildren, Mya (Donato White), Nick, and Keana; 1 great-grandson, Nathan Alexander White; 2 step-grandchildren; and his beloved 2 dogs, Pete & Lillie.

At this time there will be no memorial service until after the COVID-19 virus passes.