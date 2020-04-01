West Seattle, Washington

01 Wednesday

45℉

HOW TO HELP: Hand-sanitizer drive @ Easy Street

April 1, 2020 10:22 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Coronavirus | Health | West Seattle news

If you overloaded on hand sanitizer and have an unopened bottle to share, that donation bin is set up just inside the door at Easy Street Café (California/Alaska) in The Junction. As explained via Instagram, it’s for neonatal intensive care nurses. 8-ounce bottles of gel (not spray) preferred, not expired; the bin is accessible 7 am-noon daily through Sunday. (Easy Street remains open for takeout – as shown on our ongoing West Seattle list – and proprietor Matt Vaughan and son Archie have been delivering online-ordered music, too.)

Share This

1 Reply to "HOW TO HELP: Hand-sanitizer drive @ Easy Street"

  • JG April 1, 2020 (10:37 am)
    Reply

    I have a large, Costco sized one I could distribute into old soap dispensers.. would they take it? How strict are they on ‘unopened?’ Hoping to help.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.