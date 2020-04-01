HOW TO HELP: Hand-sanitizer drive @ Easy Street

If you overloaded on hand sanitizer and have an unopened bottle to share, that donation bin is set up just inside the door at Easy Street Café (California/Alaska) in The Junction. As explained via Instagram, it’s for neonatal intensive care nurses. 8-ounce bottles of gel (not spray) preferred, not expired; the bin is accessible 7 am-noon daily through Sunday. (Easy Street remains open for takeout – as shown on our ongoing West Seattle list – and proprietor Matt Vaughan and son Archie have been delivering online-ordered music, too.)