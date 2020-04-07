GRATITUDE: Words of appreciation from a West Seattle businessperson

Lots more business updates ahead, after we repeated our invitation for them today. First- one proprietor just wanted to share words of appreciation. From Chris Christensen of West Seattle Autoworks and Swedish Automotive (both WSB sponsors):

Our community is incredible!

Everyone is following guidelines and is respectful of one another.

Small businesses are taking solid steps to keep us safe and protected. I applaud all of those businesses.

I just want everyone in our community to know they are doing a great job through this process.