GRATITUDE: New West Seattle mural thanks health-care heroes

Jason Grube just installed that window mural at Barre3 in South Admiral, and sent the photo with this explanation:

Hope Grows Here is a community-based project, supported by MultiCare and MultiCare Foundations, that promotes health, hope, and healing through art, kindness, caring, and service. Their featured project “Window Gardens,” uses floral art and words of gratitude to provide a moral boost and sense of connection for anyone who sees it. Everyone is encouraged to participate.

This particular installation is now up at the Barre3 studio on California, owned by Sarah Heitman. Rotator Creative in Tacoma contacted me to create it and DCG One in SODO donated paper for it. Anyone who participates can tag #HopeGrowsHere or send pictures to MultiCare.