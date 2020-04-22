CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 4/22 roundup

Sorry for the lateness of tonight’s roundup, but it’s been a very busy night – all about The Other Big Story. So now let’s take a break from the bridge and check the pandemic-related news:

WHAT THE GOV SAID TODAY: Gov. Inslee had another media briefing this afternoon. No big announcements. We listened in on his remarks and the followup Q&A – here’s the video – and it seemed again to be largely a reaction to the spots in the state where some officials are dissing the stay-home order. (He and Attorney General Bob Ferguson released this statement about that.) He did say that after tomorrow’s modeling comes in, he hopes to have news about those possible restriction relaxations he mentioned Tuesday.

NEWEST LOCAL NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*5,449 people have tested positive, up 70 from yesterday

*379 people have died, up 7 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 4,697 and 312.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: More than 2.6 million cases, almost a third of them in the U.S. See how that breaks out, nation by nation, here.

BE CAREFUL WITH CLEANING PRODUCTS: The Washington Poison Center has a warning for you.

ANOTHER TOWN HALL AHEAD: Mayor Durkan has just launched a series of weekly virtual town halls around the city. First one is tomorrow in the Central District; no date yet, but one focused on West Seattle is promised too. (The focus is supposed to be COVID-19-related resources, but we imagine another topic will come up …)

NO PLUG-PULLING: City Light is pausing “planned outages” for the rest of the stay-home period, we found out when asking about an alert a reader had received.

MORE SIGNS: The city’s announced 1,000 more signs are going up. This time, though, it’s not messaging but instead, art.

SPEAKING OF SIGNS: No rallies or cleanups this Earth Day because of COVID-19, so it was time for creative signage at (or near) home – here’s some of what your neighbors did!

QUARANTINE BEAR: So far this week, we’ve had a dragon and a reindeer. Tonight, a teddy bear with an unusual perch:

The bear is near the dragon in Gatewood, says Kanit Cottrell, who sent the photo.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!