CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 4/16 roundup

It’s now the fourth week of the stay-home order, and here’s tonight’s roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the SKC Public Health data dashboard:

*4,809 people have tested positive, up 112 from yesterday

*320 people have died, up 8 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 3,886 and 258.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: More than 2 million cases. See how that breaks out, nation by nation, here.

MORE CASES AT THE MOUNT: Providence confirmed to WSB tonight that 15 residents/patients and 10 staff members at The Mount have tested positive for COVID-19, and explained what’s being done as a result.

‘KEEP IT MOVING’: That’s the new slogan from Seattle Parks as they put up signage like this at Alki and other parks:

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

While no new park closures are planned, the city warns sternly that unless you “Keep It Moving,” they’ll shut things down on the spot.

WALKING IN THE STREET: The city is also launching “Stay Healthy Streets,” with one in West Seattle.

FEWER BUSES: Metro is slashing service further starting Saturday.

GOING BACK TO WORK: Boeing announced today that it’ll resume production next week.

NOT GOING BACK TO WORK? Unemployment insurance was a major topic when Gov. Inslee hosted another news conference today, joined by Employment Security Commissioner Suzi LeVine, who talked about how fast they’re working to catch up with an avalanche of claims. See the video here.

WORDS OF WISDOM: To keep your spirits up, an artist’s reminder along SW Rose Street:

YOUR TURN TO GET ARTISTIC: Here’s an Earth Day suggestion.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!