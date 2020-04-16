NEIGHBORHOODS: A call for Earth Day displays in West Seattle

Through these stay-home weeks, we’ve seen – and heard about – displays from teddy bears in windows to chalk art on sidewalk. Here’s a suggestion we’ve received for next Wednesday, April 22, in honor of Earth Day. From Vince Stricherz:

To mark the 50th anniversary celebration of Earth Day on April 22, the Care for Creation team from Holy Rosary and Our Lady of Guadalupe parishes is urging people all over West Seattle to place Earth-related photos or illustrations in their windows or signs in their yards to demonstrate solidarity with our planet.

There is only one Earth and it needs our attention. While we can’t get together right now, we can still show our hope and love for our common home. One possibility is for kids to make drawings around themes of clean water and air, and healthy soil. You also can download and print images such as the one below. As we walk around our neighborhoods, we hope to see lots of pictures celebrating our treasured Earth.