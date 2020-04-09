CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 4/9 roundup

Elected officials are doing everything short of skywriting STAY HOME, so the latest order tops tonight’s roundup:

PARK CLOSURES THIS WEEKEND: The city is closing major parks from 11 pm Friday to 4:30 am Monday, including Alki Beach, Lincoln Park, and West Seattle Stadium. The announcement also notes, “Next week, the City is evaluating and implementing a park by park plan to ensure residents can safely utilize larger regional parks when they reopen.” “Neghborhood parks,” the city says, will remain open for you to use “if necessary.”

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

3,886 confirmed positive cases (up 198* from yesterday) 258 confirmed deaths (up 14 from yesterday) * The “new confirmed positive cases” figure we publish each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59 the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported to us.

One week ago, the totals for King County were 2,656 cases, 175 deaths. Checking the county’s data dashboard, no newly reported deaths in our area.

STATE NUMBERS … are here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS … are here.

ONE MORE PARKS NOTE: Seattle Parks has canceled the rest of its spring programs, The announcement includes this note:

Registration for summer programs (May 5) and camps (May 12) is still planned, though subject to change if stay-at-home orders continue beyond the current time frame.

WHAT THE GOVERNOR SAID TODAY: His latest media briefing was mostly about the Monroe prison uprising. See the briefing video here.

NOT HAPPENING: More late spring/early summer event cancellations … tonight the West Seattle 5K and West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, both originally scheduled for mid-May. Even if the stay-home order ends May 4th as currently scheduled, the current thinking is that events will be at the very least unwise, if not illegal, for months more. Hoping for a healthy 2021!

MAKING LIFE BEAR-ABLE: We’ve previously featured neighbors’ window displays of teddy bears, and still receive occasional photos. This one from 44th/Holgate today made us smile:

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!