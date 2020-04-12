CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 4/12 roundup

As we continue into the seventh week since the first King County COVID-19 case, our nightly roundup:

NEWEST LOCAL NUMBERS: Seattle-King County Public Health has now moved to a Monday-Wednesday-Friday news-releawe schedule, but is still updating numbers daily on its COVID-19 page. For today:

*Positive test results: 4.426 (up 164 from a day earlier)

*Deaths: 292 (up 8 from a day earlier)

One week ago, those numbers were 3,167 and 208.

ONE MORE WEST SEATTLE DEATH: The county’s by-zip-code breakdown now shows 98126 with 3 deaths; 98106 and 98146 stlll have 2 each, 98136 has 1, 98116 has none.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

MAJOR PARKS’ CLOSURE, DAY 2: We drove along Alki around 5 pm. Few people in view on the promenade or beach. South of Alki Point, though, Beach Drive traffic/parking along Constellation Park (which is officially part of Alki Beach Park too) was busy.

The closures are scheduled to end at 4:30 am tomorrow.

IF YOU HAVE TO DRIVE, IT’S TOO FAR: No, the “stay-home” order does not mean “stay INSIDE your home.” But you shouldn’t be driving somewhere to walk, run, etc., the state Health Department reiterates in a post today:

Do: Walk! A lovely walk around our neighborhoods with the people (or dogs) who live with us is great for our physical and mental health. We can enjoy the sunshine, clear our minds, and get some exercise. Don’t: Drive to your walk Please avoid the areas that crowd easily like playgrounds or walking paths. Stay around your home. If you need to drive to your walk, that is too far away.

FERRIES EXTEND WINTER SCHEDULE: With usage way down, Washington State Ferries has extended the winter schedule until June 20th.

METRO’S REDUCED SCHEDULE CONTINUES … this week and TFN.

WATER TAXI TOO: Its reduced schedule is here.

SPRING BREAK: Since school campuses are closed, you won’t see a change there, but this week is officially “spring break” for Seattle Public Schools.

SEEN IN GEORGETOWN: A “trap” for our times:

(Thanks to John Bennett, the West Seattle entrepreneur who also has a stake in G’town, for the photo.)

GOT A PHOTO? INFO? TIP? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice our hotline, 206-293-6302 – thank you!