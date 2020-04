We don’t know how many West Seattle businesses were among the 9,000 citywide that applied for grants from the city’s Small Business Stabilization Fund. But the list of 250 recipients contains just a few we recognize as local businesses. The list is in this news release. Each gets a $10,000 grant. The $2.5 million is from federal Community Development Block Grant money; the city is hoping philanthropy will refill the fund for future grants.