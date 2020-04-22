Cactus Restaurant reopens on Alki: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Another West Seattle restaurant is reopening for takeout/delivery, and sponsoring WSB to be sure you know:

Cactus Restaurant on Alki Beach reopens today for take-out and delivery (UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub, Caviar).

The new Cactus hours are Sundays-Thursdays 4 pm to 8 pm, Fridays and Saturdays 3 pm to 9 pm.

For everyone’s safety, Cactus will only accept orders via its website for take-out. They want you to know that they “have put a lot of thought into the take-out process and in-store logistics to make this safe as possible. Order online, drive to our store and we’ll text you when the order is being bagged so you don’t wait inside around others. Margarita kits and safe, delicious take-out await you! #WeGotThisWS”

See the Cactus menu here (PDF). The restaurant is at 2820 Alki Avenue SW [map].

