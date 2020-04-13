BIZNOTES: Dream Dinners West Seattle; HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Café

Two food-related biznotes today. First, from Meghan & Mark Hogan, proprietors of longtime WSB sponsor Dream Dinners West Seattle

Unlike many grocery stores, Dream Dinners is not experiencing distribution issues and our full menu is available, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner items. We can help you avoid the grocery store while enjoying free meal assembly by our ServSafe certified team, plus curbside pickup. Do you have family or friends in need of groceries? Are your elderly family members in need of homemade, delicious meals? We are here to help. To take advantage of our FREE Made for You and curbside pickup, visit our website and select a “Made for You” session and place your order using the coupon code APRILMFY at checkout. We will assemble your order and have it ready for you to pick up at the chosen time slot!

Dream Dinners West Seattle is on the outer east side of Jefferson Square, at 4701 41st SW.

HEARTBEET ORGANIC SUPERFOODS CAFE: This eatery has just opened a pop-up location in The Junction’s otherwise temporarily (mostly) closed Naked Crepe at 4508 California SW. Proprietor Monica Colgan (a West Seattle resident) tells WSB, ” We will be open for take-out/pick up immediately, and over the next couple of weeks will be going live with several third-party delivery services to include UberEats, Postmates, Caviar, GrubHub, and DoorDash. People can pre-order pickup on our website, or call and place phone orders at 206-486-4606.” We’ve also added this to our 140+-establishment ongoing list of local restaurants/beverage businesses.

