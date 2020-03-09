Working @ home and missing your bike commute? Here’s an invitation

An open invitation from Kevin Freitas:

Afternoon, neighbors! With work-from-home requirements from my and many companies, my bike commute went from 14 miles a day to about 14 feet. Since this is pretty much my only form of exercise, I want to invite y’all to join me in a daily “commute” ride around our beautiful area. Here’s my plan:

Bike “Commute” Loop

Meet near SW Alaska/Fauntleroy (NW corner of Les Schwab parking lot)

Depart daily at 4 pm

Do a 11-ish mile loop from there, down Avalon, around Alki, then back up Fauntleroy from Lincoln Park

If you want to join, let me know or just show up. I plan to kick off tomorrow (Tuesday, 3/10) and promise no handshakes, but many a hearty thumbs-up.