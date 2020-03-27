What the Guardian One helicopter was doing over Arbor Heights

Thanks for all the tips about Guardian One over Arbor Heights and vicinity. They were helping SPD with a prowler report. (No other details so far.)
West Seattle, Washington
28 Saturday
Thanks. Did they get the prowler?
Must have been one heck of a prowler, I heard 4 SPD vehicles scream past on Barton.
Oh well shoot, then. I was hoping they were starting to evacuate us all to a fantasy island somewhere that’s blissfully free of viruses.
I was out walking the dog and I was thinking “Gotta check the Blog when I get home!” Thanks for the update. Meanwhile, don’t criminals realize that Everybody is home?!
