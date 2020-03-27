West Seattle, Washington

28 Saturday

48℉

What the Guardian One helicopter was doing over Arbor Heights

March 27, 2020 4:45 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Helicopter | West Seattle news

Thanks for all the tips about Guardian One over Arbor Heights and vicinity. They were helping SPD with a prowler report. (No other details so far.)

Share This

5 Replies to "What the Guardian One helicopter was doing over Arbor Heights"

  • Alki resident March 27, 2020 (4:53 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks. Did they get the prowler?

    • WSB March 27, 2020 (5:14 pm)
      Reply

      No additional details, unfortunately. Not even the actual location, although ground sightings suggest Brace Point.

  • Adam March 27, 2020 (4:54 pm)
    Reply

    Must have been one heck of a prowler, I heard 4 SPD vehicles scream past on Barton. 

  • Curate March 27, 2020 (4:57 pm)
    Reply

    Oh well shoot, then. I was hoping they were starting to evacuate us all to a fantasy island somewhere that’s blissfully free of viruses.

  • Arbor Heights Guy March 27, 2020 (4:58 pm)
    Reply

    I was out walking the dog and I was thinking “Gotta check the Blog when I get home!” Thanks for the update.  Meanwhile, don’t criminals realize that Everybody is home?! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.