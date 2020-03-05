UPDATE: What is, and isn’t, happening for your West Seattle Thursday

(One Horned Grebe chasing another who snagged a gunnel, per photographer Mark Wangerin)

We are now keeping, and updating, a cancellation/postponement list – if your organization/business/school/group/church is canceling, postponing, or changing an upcoming event, please let us know, westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302. We will note changes on our daily highlights list, as well as noting what IS happening, and we’ll update that daily list too if/when decisions about changes/cancellations come in post-publication. So far we have these highlights for today/tonight:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Open noon-4 pm as usual. (61st/Stevens)

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER FOR LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8: Go to Proletariat Pizza 4-9 pm, identify yourself as a STEM supporter, and part of the proceeds go to help students. (9622 16th SW)

(12:17 pm update – now postponed) SIP IN SODO: The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce-presented wine-and-food event is on, 6-9 pm at SODO Urban Works. Details in our preview. (3901 1st Ave. S.)

DESIGN REVIEW FOR HARBOR AVE PROJECT: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, first review for the 126-unit apartment building planned at 3417 Harbor Avenue SW. See the design packet in our preview, which also includes info on how to comment via email. (4217 SW Oregon)

BILL DAVIE: Singer/songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

THE BLACK TONES: 7 pm, free in-store concert at Easy Street Records. All ages. (California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE SOUL: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

****CANCELED/POSTPONED****

FREE TAX HELP: All United Way-King County free tax help sessions, including Wednesdays/Thursdays/Saturdays at the West Seattle Food Bank, are canceled TFN.

SIP IN SODO: As noted above, as of early Thursday afternoon, the WS Chamber has decided to postpone this to TBA date.

