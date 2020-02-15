Local wine and food just across the bridge: West Seattle Chamber of Commerce presenting ‘Sip in SODO’

Does your commute home take you through SODO? On Thursday, March 5th, here’s a reason to stop – or detour:

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce “Sip in SODO,” our newest event featuring a tasting of local wine varietals and culinary delights!

Join us on March 5, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm at SODO Urban Works (located at 3901 First Avenue South) where you are invited to SIP local wines, SAVOR petite entrees by local West Seattle restaurants, and confectioners as you STROLL through the shops of local vintners, distillers and eateries in this hidden gem in the SODO District.

Sip In SODO is the latest event produced by the Special Events Committee and Board of Directors of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. “We have made the commitment for 2020-2023 to include additional ways to reach out into our community and the greater Seattle area; expose new areas that may not be on everyone’s radar and show our friends, neighbors and colleagues all there is to offer right here in our backyard. SODO Urbanworks is an IDEAL venue to bring awareness to one of Seattle’s coolest hidden gems,” said West Seattle Chamber of Commerce CEO Julia Jordan.

Ticket price includes: 5 wine tickets and 5 food tickets for $75 general admission I $65 for chamber members and wine club members.

Additional taste tickets can be purchased at the event or online in advance through the chamber website wschamber.com