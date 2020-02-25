West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: Preview 3417 Harbor SW before Southwest Design Review Board’s first look

February 25, 2020 3:44 pm
That’s the official packet (also here in PDF) for next week’s Southwest Design Review Board debut of the 5-story apartment building proposed at 3417 Harbor SW, just north of the West Seattle Bridge. The packet goes into full details of the proposal, including the three options for “massing” – size and shape – which is a key focus of the board’s first review, officially called Early Design Guidance. The packet by architecture firm Atelier Drome says that the project team’s “preferred” option would have 126 apartments and 71 offstreet-parking spaces.

The packet also has details on the proposed landscaping/streetscape – including “a welcoming corner entry plaza featur(ing) a special paving pattern to signal the entry to passersby on the sidewalk along with a welcoming two-sided bench” – and notes they want to remove one “exceptional tree” on the site, a bigleaf maple that they say is in poor health. One design point likely to be a subject of discussion: ” Locating the parking at the basement level minimizes the visual impact of the parking on the majority of the facades, but presents a design challenge on the Harbor Ave facade – a site long concrete wall.” The SWDRB meeting is at 6:30 pm Thursday, March 5th, at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, 4217 SW Oregon, with a public-comment period. If you can’t be there, you can send comments to the assigned city planner – crystal.torres@seattle.gov.

  • Realist February 25, 2020 (3:58 pm)
    Hmmm. Not enough parking. A couple of weeks ago the Seattle Times had a Sunday story about a luxury condo downtown with not many parking places. They had 2 Tesla’s for use. They’ve leased parking at a building across the street. Why? the LISTING AGENT said they couldn’t sell most of the units without parking. The article talked about a 36 unit condo on Capitol Hill. The last 12 hadn’t sold. The real estate agent said no parking was a deal breaker. Also noted that of the 24 sold 12 people HAD cars & were willing to use street parking. Last noted was a condo in Wallingford. There were people that bought that didn’t have car’s but purchased parking places. Why? they said “for resale value”.

