West Seattle Sunday: What’s happening, and not happening

(By Christopher Boffoli, bigappetites.net)

The trees are blooming and Daylight Saving Time has begun. Again today, we have two lists – what IS happening, and what (from our postponed/cancelled/changed list) is NOT happening. First, what’s still on as far as we know:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Sales continue at the troops’ discretion, we’re told.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, in the street in the heart of The Junction. Market management explained here why WS and the other markets are going ahead as planned. Visit some local businesses while you’re in The Junction – they’re open, too. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE CLEAT EXCHANGE: 10 am-noon, get ready for youth-baseball/softball season at the Second Gear Sports gear/cleat swap – details here. (6529 California SW)

ANNIVERSARY: New releases at Best of Hands Barrelhouse (WSB sponsor) as they finish the weekend celebrating 1 year in business! Open noon-10 pm. (7500 35th SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Noon-4 pm, the home of West Seattle’s history is open. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

‘THE BOOK CLUB PLAY’: Final performance for the Twelfth Night Productions play at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. 3 pm curtain. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: Bring donations and enjoy live music 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). All ages. (5612 California SW)

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR COMPETITION: 6 pm at The Skylark. $20 suggested donation. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

****CANCELED/POSTPONED/CHANGED****

Church cancellations/changes – See our full cancellations/changes/etc. list for notes on the churches we’ve heard from.

Kindiependent’s Caspar Babypants concert – canceled

Improv with Life Lab – cancceled

Ladies’ Musical Club at West Seattle Library – canceled

206-293-5302 text/voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com, for any and all info on cancellations/:changes – or if you want to tell us about something that IS still on – thank you!