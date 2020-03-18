WEST SEATTLE SCENES: At the beach

On the last night of winter, Alki was a popular place. We drove over for a look after several people messaged us, worried that too lttle social distancing was happening. Most of what we saw was people walking in couples or family groups – but not all – remember, keep your distance! Meantime, it was defintely a lot like a summer night – cars and motorycles being shown off:

The wind and waves finally calmed down – but earlier this week, some great scenes we wanted to share before it’s too late:

The view above is from David Hutchinson – below, looking the other way, from Theresa Arbow-O’Connor:

And this one, also from earlier in the week, is by Chris Frankovich:

More sunshine is forecast tomorrow – and then at 6:30, join Alice Enevoldsen‘s equinox sunset watch online!