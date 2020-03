(Photo by Scott Scowcroft – Alice’s spring-equinox sunset watch in March 2019)

Virus or no virus, the earth keeps turning, and spring will arrive this Thursday (March 19th). Like many other events, West Seattle astronomy educator Alice Enevoldsen‘s change-of-seasons sunset watch will go online this time around. Alice says you’re invited to join it via Zoom – 6:30-7:30 pm on Thursday. She will post the link here (and of course we’ll remind you too) that day.