West Seattle Monday: What’s happening, and what’s not happening

(Photo by Dené Miles)

Today we’re lucky to have two wonderful Great Blue Heron photos to share along with information on West Seattle events that are, and are not, happening, First, the list of what’s on:]

TELEPHONE/ONLINE TOWN HALL: Thanks to commenter Zephyr for the tip on this – 6 pm, with U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal:

On Monday, March 9th at 6:00 pm PT, I will be holding a telephone town hall and briefing where I will be joined by local public health officials who will provide updates and help answer your questions. You can dial in at 855-286-0292 or tune in online at https://jayapal.house.gov/live

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Three options tonight:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

(Photo by Mark Wangerin)

Now – what’s NOT happening, from our ongoing cancellations, postponements, changes list:

*Evening Book Groups and other Seattle Public Library-located events canceled (though libraries remain OPEN) – here’s SPL’s current plan

*Senior Center of West Seattle programs/events (except what’s specified in the newest update)

Please continue sending in not only cancellations/changes but also announcements of what IS happening – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!