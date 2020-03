(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:04 AM: Good morning. No alerts/incidents right now.

WEEKEND REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 am Sunday – “spring forward” one hour.

7:45 AM: Washington State Ferries website trouble: “Vessel Watch, route schedules and terminal conditions on WSF’s website are out of service until further notice.”