THEATER: ArtsWest cancels ‘Saint Joan’ hours before opening night

ArtsWest Playhouse in The Junction says it has to cancel its new production “Saint Joan” – planned to open tonight, after a preview performance last night – because it’s “unable to meet the [new Public Health] requirements, especially those of social distancing.” They’ll be “working over the next few weeks to determine if we can offer ‘Saint Joan’ later in our season schedule.” And AW adds it will email ticketholders with info when they have it. The announcement on the AW website also notes that this will hurt, as they’re a nonprofit dependent on ticket revenue; here’s how to donate if you can.