West Seattle, Washington

12 Thursday

49℉

THEATER: ArtsWest cancels ‘Saint Joan’ hours before opening night

March 12, 2020 3:46 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

ArtsWest Playhouse in The Junction says it has to cancel its new production “Saint Joan” – planned to open tonight, after a preview performance last night – because it’s “unable to meet the [new Public Health] requirements, especially those of social distancing.” They’ll be “working over the next few weeks to determine if we can offer ‘Saint Joan’ later in our season schedule.” And AW adds it will email ticketholders with info when they have it. The announcement on the AW website also notes that this will hurt, as they’re a nonprofit dependent on ticket revenue; here’s how to donate if you can.

1 Reply to "THEATER: ArtsWest cancels 'Saint Joan' hours before opening night"

  • AMD March 12, 2020 (3:51 pm)
    Reply

    I would like to emphasize what AW is saying: PLEASE consider donating your tickets back to the organization instead of requesting a refund.  At ArtsWest or any of the other local non-profit performance venues in town.  Even the bigger ones are at risk of closing forever because of a shutdown like this.  Ticket donations are tax deductible.

