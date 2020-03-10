The Kenney announces visitor restrictions

Received from The Kenney retirement complex in West Seattle:

John Cruz, The Kenney Executive Director, has announced that The Kenney, a Heritage senior living community in West Seattle, has issued a voluntary stop placement on all visitors.

The Kenney currently has NO confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, they are taking precautions.

Cruz shared, “At The Kenney, our residents and those we serve are our highest concern. The health and safety of both our residents and staff is of the utmost importance, and we are taking action to reduce the risk of exposure for all. In following Governor Inslee’s orders as of today, 3/10/2020, The Kenney is issuing a proactively voluntary stop placement. Our staff have been well trained in preparation to support our residents.”

Effectively immediately, The Kenney will restrict all visitors except for those visiting end-of-life residents. End-of-life residents may have one visitor per day, age 18 or older. All visitors will be screened for illness before being allowed to visit using a screening questionnaire. To reduce the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses, The Kenney is also restricting all visitors younger than 18 years of age until further notice.

Presently, any individuals, including vendors and employees, are being screened daily before entering a building. Ancillary services should provide and were wear personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the crisis. Those who exhibit any symptoms, have recently traveled, or have been near anyone ill with symptoms are not currently being granted entrance.

The Kenney staff have prepared extensively, and Executive Director John Cruz shared he has confidence in the team. “The Kenney and Heritage have taken a proactive approach to prevent the spread and transmission of COVID-19 within its communities. Heritage has formed a COVID-19 task force, including experts in the fields of nursing homes, and senior housing.”