SCHOOL’S OUT: Serving more than food, on lunches’ first day

Food for the mind, as well as food for the belly. That’s what was offered up to students visiting Denny International Middle School on Monday – it’s one of the five West Seattle/South Park sites with take-away lunches available to all Seattle Public Schools students. We dropped by just before the official availability window and said hi to lunch ladies Doree and Noreen:

They were looking forward to potentially seeing some of the students they’d be serving daily if school was in session. So was Denny principal Jeff Clark:

Also available along with lunches and books, grade-by-grade info for families; schools are closed for at least six weeks.