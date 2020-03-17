PHOTOS: Before #TurkeyTuesday closes…

Searching for some shred of normalcy, many have asked about The West Seattle Turkey, now almost 11 months into local residency … and several photos have arrived to answer the call! So in this last hour of #TurkeyTuesday, enjoy our feathered neighbor:

That photo was from Betty, last Tuesday; next one, from David, last Saturday:

Also from Saturday, this one is by Mark:

Next one is from Lorenzah, when The Turkey showed up last Thursday at Genesee Hill Elementary:

From Tony, last Thursday:

And some arrived by text too, unfortunately swamped in the recent message volume… thanks to everybody watching for, and watching out for, The Turkey!