METRO: Here’s what will happen with the March 21st service change

Metro‘s regular “service change” is coming up March 21st, and we’ve been watching for the full list of systemwide changes. They’re now up on the Metro website. Turns out the big change for West Seattle is one we’ve already reported – bus-stop removals meant to speed up Route 50, but affecting other routes. They’re not the only ones – the service-change website says, “Twenty-seven stops will be closed along Route 50 to improve performance. Some closures will also impact routes 55, 56, 57, 128, and 775.” Here’s our February report on the West Seattle stops being removed, and why. The new timetables for all the affected routes are linked from the service-change webpage.