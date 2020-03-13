ENTERTAINMENT: How Admiral Theater is staying open

Need some diversion? West Seattle’s only movie theater is open. Here’s how the Admiral Theater‘s parent company Far Away Entertainment says things are being handled:

We are open and if you’re able to visit our movie theater, we thank you!

In order to promote social distancing, we’ll only be selling 50% of our seats to each show and scheduling shows further apart to allow for extra cleaning time. The 50% sales limit allows for more effective social distancing. Now there will be plenty of room to sit apart from others in all our auditoriums.

Employees have been asked to stay home if they’re feeling unwell and will also be screened upon coming to work. We will continue to take all extra cleaning precautions and measures.

We have some great shows on screen and hope you’re able to escape and enjoy a movie!