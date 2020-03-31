West Seattle, Washington

DELRIDGE PROJECT: See what changed in RapidRide H Line’s design

March 31, 2020 5:32 pm
Though one West Seattle road project now literally looms over everything – repairing the high bridge – planning has also continued for a major project long in the works, repaving much of Delridge and more for the conversion of Metro Route 120 into RapidRide H Line. SDOT has finalized the design and provided a summary today – see it here in PDF.

In the non-COVID-19 days, there would have been a big community meeting to unveil this, but instead, we have a summary and website. The latter, by the way, links to detailed documents/maps – go here to find them. We have followup questions out – for starters, how the bridge situation might affect this, and also the timeline, since there’s a mention here of 24 months, though the H Line’s most-recent launch date is supposed to be Sepember 2021, a year and a half from now.

  AMD March 31, 2020 (5:48 pm)
    I had the same thought about the timeline when I read the e-mail, but the milestones on the RapidRide H line page shows both construction from 2020-22 and service beginning in 2021, so I’m guessing/hoping that means some construction elements (greenway diverters?) will be completed after the RapidRide is running.  

