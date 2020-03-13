CORONAVIRUS: Jefferson Square office building closed for weekend cleaning after tenant reports ‘direct contact with a confirmed case’

Multiple sources have sent us a letter posted in the Jefferson Square office building, on the north side of the center, saying the building is closed this weekend for cleaning, because “It has been reported that one of the tenants in the office building … has had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.” Here’s the entire letter:

No information on which tenant or how the exposed person is doing. The office building’s access is largely separate from the retail businesses that ring the center.