BIZNOTES: What Salty’s on Alki and Arthur’s want you to know about their restaurants

Two more restaurants have shared their messages to you about ways you can keep safely getting their delicious food while this goes on.

first, from Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor):

We have created a To-Go Menu allowing our guests to do curbside pickup! The simply need to call 206-937-1600 and let us know if they will pick up in restaurant or outside. To add to this, ALL KIDS EAT FREE with order of an adult entrée (this applies to the to-go menu). Please see menu attached. We have adjusted hours at Alki, see new times below: Dinner Hours

Mon-Thurs 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Fri-Sat 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Sunday 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Lunch Hours

Mon-Fri 11:30 am – 2:00 pm

Midday Hours

Mon-Fri 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Brunch Hours

Saturday 9:30 am – 1:30 pm

Sunday 9:30 am – 1:30 pm

*Alki closes briefly between brunch and dinner on Saturdays from 1:30 pm-4:00 pm and on Sundays from 1:30 pm-4:00 pm. Café-Bar

Mon-Thurs 11:30 am – 8:30 pm

Friday 11:30 am – 9:30 pm

Saturday 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Sunday 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Happy Hour

Mon-Fri 5:00 pm – Close

Sat & Sun 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Salty’s also has a variety of specials. The restaurant is at 1936 Harbor SW.

We’ve also heard from Arthur’s (2311 California SW):

As we all know, the impact of COVID-19 has had a devastating effect within our community. People are sick, people are panicking, people are shutting down. We want everyone to stay safe, and as such, we have taken every precaution available to us to ensure the health and safety of each of our guests that are forging on and coming out to dine with us. Hourly cleaning and sanitizing schedules, combined with our house made sanitizers at every table, alcohol wipes available upon request, hand washing and sanitizing stations in each bathroom, as well as an over abundance of cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces and door handles, makes Arthur’s an incredibly safe space to visit. As well, we know how tough it has been on our families with children out of school for the next month, at minimum. We understand how difficult it can be to prepare food for everyone every day this pandemic carries on, and we want to help. Starting today we will be offering a free kid’s meal to every parent who purchases an adult entree. We want our parents to know we can help them during these tough times, both with nourishing food and a safe place to escape the isolation that comes with our current situation. In addition, if guests are concerned about coming into the store, we’re offering curbside service to anyone who wants to order food to go. Just let us know you’d like to take advantage of the offer when you call in – 206-829-8235 – and we’ll get your payment squared away and have instructions as to where to park—the perks of having a parking lot out back are shining bright!

What’s YOUR business doing – delivery, pickup, online, phone, text, gift cards, etc.? Keep letting us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!