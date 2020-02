Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

GYM THEFT: CrossFit Loft in The Junction reports a member’s wallet was stolen yesterday afternoon and within an hour, what was in it was used to buy gift cards and a variety of other things. The two suspects were recorded. If you have any idea about who they are, the SPD case # is 2020-063954.

DUMPED BICYCLE: This photo and report are from RLS: