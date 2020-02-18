Police briefing @ West Seattle Crime Prevention Council

We could only stay for the first half-hour of tonight’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting because we had to move on to the basketball playoffs – here’s what we heard:

Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Pierre Davis reiterated that auto theft is up as the year begins – that and shoplifting are two big issues the local police are working to address, Auto theft is “29 or 30 incidents up over this time last year.” No especially hard-hit area – thefts are literally all over the map. But they’re making arrests, like the one we reported Monday afternoon.

A tactic in both categories: Capt. Davis says they’re “bird-dogging … prolific offenders.” The precinct gave away Club anti-theft devices recently, and they’re hoping to order more for another giveaway. Regarding shoplifting, they’re working with various stores’ corporate headquarters as part of a multipronged attack on the problem.

As always, there was an opportunity for Q&A and community concerns, but there were none. One reminder – Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner reminded everyone that another Women’s Personal Safety Class – actually open to everyone, not just women, and recommended for ages 14 and up. It’s a “mental” class, not a “physical” class, as Danner explained it. 6 pm March 3rd, free – our calendar listing has more info and the RSVP link.