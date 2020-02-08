TUESDAY: Next step toward saving Roxhill Bog

That Seattle Municipal Archives photo from 1961 shows some of the peat in the area of Roxhill Park – which holds the peat bog at the historic headwaters of Longfellow Creek. As community advocates have noted for years, it’s endangered – but finally there’s movement toward taking real action to save it. If you’re interested, you’re invited to a meeting Tuesday:

Roxhill Park Bog/Longfellow Creek Headwater Restoration Project

Tuesday, February 11th 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Lower Level, SW Teen Life Center, 2801 SW Thistle

In a collaborative effort of community, nonprofit organizations, county and city agencies to restore Roxhill Bog’s ecosystem and provide the community with a safe and engaging natural area for recreation and education you are invited to a stakeholder project meeting to learn about this effort, its importance to the health of Longfellow Creek, its salmon. and saving of one of the last peat fens in Seattle. Climate change and urbanization have caused Roxhill Bog to degrade to a critical tipping point if not addressed now, restoration of its natural functions may no longer be feasible.

A hydrology study being conducted by Natural Systems Design is one of the first steps to restore Roxhill Bog’s natural hydrology, enhancing its water quality, improving ecological resiliency and benefiting salmonid recovery in Longfellow Creek and the greater Green-Duwamish basin.

The goal is to revitalize this natural area so it can again contribute to the creek’s health, support one of the most diverse bird populations in the city, enhance environmental education, foster outdoor recreation, improve neighborhood health and safety.

Agenda

Overview of Roxhill Bog, its history, community, environmental & social challenges, opportunities

Connection to Longfellow Creek basin

Hydrology Study by Natural Systems Design

Discussion Breakout