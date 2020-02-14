TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch, with reminders

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:58 AM: Good morning! One incident to report – a crash at Delridge/Findlay (no SFD dispatch, so apparently no serious injuries).

Reminders:

CLOSURES: Tonight/tomorrow morning, 10 pm-8 am, the southbound Highway 99 Tunnel will be closed for maintenance. Also overnight tonight, 9 pm-8 am, and again Saturday night-Sunday morning, 9 pm-8 am, the southbound 1st Ave. S. Bridge will be closed.

MONDAY: It’ll be Presidents Day, which means transit changes including no Water Taxi. and “reduced weekday” service for Metro.