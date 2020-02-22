PHOTOS: Splashy support for Special Olympics @ 2020 Polar Plunge on Alki

(First 10 photos by Meghan Jones for WSB)

Those are the Walmart R60 Plungers, just one of many groups that turned out and ran into the water at Alki Beach today during the Seattle Polar Plunge, raising money for Special Olympics of Washington, which supports athletes with intellectual disabilities. Photojournalist Meghan Jones was there for WSB. This was the second year the Seattle event – one of several around the state – was held at Alki after a few years away. A hallmark of the event, costumes:

They weren’t in costumes or uniforms, but members of the pro rugby team Seattle Seawolves took the plunge, too:

The water today was in the mid-40s, about the same as the air. Plunges went into the water in groups based on how much they’d raised – those with the most went first.

Augmenting the splashing – an SFD fireboat:

Public-safety workers are among the most fervent supporters of Special Olympics, so many agencies were represented. Below, members of the King County Sheriff’s Department Fire Unit and the Monroe Police Department congratulated each other on braving the brisk water:

Law enforcers weren’t just participants – they were there as protectors too. These SPD divers were standing by and also helped out by finding a pair of lost keys and a wedding ring that slipped away during the plunge.

Two officers from the Seattle Police Mounted Patrol – which is based in Highland Park – were on shore, too:

As noted in our previews, the Polar Plunge was accompanied by a beer and food-truck festival:

Missed it all? You can support Special Olympics by donating online.