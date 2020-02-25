UPDATE: Briefly big response for what turned out to be a Dumpster fire in apartment building at 5200 California SW

(WSB photo)

12:21 PM: Seattle Fire sent a big response to an apartment building at California/Dawson after reports of smoke. First units on scene say it is a Dumpster fire inside the building. Avoid the area. Updates to come.

12:24 PM: The response is being downsized, as crews quickly got the fire “knocked down.”

12:30 PM: It’s out. They’re requesting the SFD investigator to come figure out what started the fire.

(Photo sent by Bill)

12:37 PM: Adding photos. Firefighters pulled the Dumpster out into the alley. No injuries; the building is a bit scorched.