BOWLING FOR FOOD! West Seattle second-grader’s challenge for you

From the West Seattle Food Bank, your invitation to this fun(draising) event:

Come out and support the West Seattle Food Bank

Friday, February 28th

At WEST SEATTLE BOWL

(6 to 8 pm)

Nathan Bowls for Food!

(Is your team better than a second-grader?)

Nathan Tavel is a second-grader at Arbor Heights Elementary School, and a pretty good bowler. He will bowl for one hour from 6 to 7 and one hour from 7 to 8. Your team can choose to bowl during one or both of those times. We will add up Nathan’s total pin count for each hour and each team will have their pin total for the hour compared to Nathan’s. If you beat him you get 3 free games, shoe rental and a pitcher of beer or soda. However, if Nathan beats your team, your team must donate a minimum of $100 to the West Seattle Food Bank.

– $20 per person gets you shoe rental and 1 hour of bowling.

– Teams of 2 to 8 people are welcome.

– There will be food and drink specials and a few raffle prizes as well.

– 6 to 8 PM on Friday, February 28th at West Seattle Bowl.

Come and bowl with us for a good cause!

To RSVP – Just email ptavel@gmail.com and let us know how many you have coming and how many lanes you need. Pay on the night of the event. Call 206-949-8680 with any questions.