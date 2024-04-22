‘Dynamic and inclusive’ bike park for West Seattle? New group ready to roll

(Images provided by Friends of West Seattle Bike Park. Above, possible location off 35th south of Alaska)

Could that strip of city-owned land south of Rotary Viewpoint Park (35th/Alaska) be transformed into West Seattle’s first bike-skills park? Or another location? The new group Friends of West Seattle Bike Park says it’s something missing and needed on our peninsula, and wants you to know what they’re advocating for, as well as how you can join in:

Skills parks for bikes promote healthy lifestyles, are increasingly popular with people of all ages and abilities, and are currently a long drive from West Seattle.

Friends of West Seattle Bike Park (FOWSBP) is proposing the establishment of a modest public bike-skills park in West Seattle. This park will serve as an inclusive community hub for cyclists and other wheeled adventurers of all ages and skill levels, providing a safe and accessible environment for outdoor adventure and community building.

Objective

The primary objective of the proposed skills park is to create a dynamic and inclusive space where individuals and families can experience the thrill of mountain biking, BMXing, dirt jumping, one-wheeling and ADA-accessible biking/wheeling, while promoting physical activity, outdoor recreation, environmental stewardship, and community building. Additionally, the park aims to foster a sense of community among cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts, promoting social interaction and camaraderie. We are committed to utilizing the diverse skills, talents, and resources of West Seattle residents towards the creation of more than just a recreational area – we are building a symbol of community collaboration and pride.

Facility Features

The bike skills park is envisioned to feature a variety of trails and amenities designed to accommodate riders of all ages and abilities. Key conceptual features of the park include:

(Dirt pump track in Baltimore)

Pump Track: A loop that consists of a series of rollers and berms. The “pump” part is the pushing-down and pulling-up action performed by riders in accordance with the structure’s design as the main source of propulsion. It’s a thrilling experience because users experience an up-and-down feeling of weightlessness, similar to the drops and climbs in a roller-coaster, but on a micro-level.

(Paved pump track in Port Angeles)

Pump tracks are designed this way so they can be ridden completely without the need for pushing and pedaling and a great avenue for new riders to learn how to ride a bike. The pump track will include design elements making it ADA-accessible.

Skills Area: A designated skills area equipped with features such as rock gardens, boulders and skinnys to help riders develop and improve their biking skills in a controlled environment.

Jump Lines: A diverse network of three to five trails catering to beginner, intermediate, and advanced riders. Trails will vary in difficulty and terrain, offering a range of experiences from gently sloping, rollable table tops to large steep-faced jumps. The trails will be designed to allow riders to progress safely and confidently as their skills develop and be ADA-accessible where possible. These trails will also allow for the general public to observe and rally behind the aerial capabilities of some very talented West Seattle-based riders!

Amenities: The envisioned park design includes amenities such as picnic tables, a drinking fountain and a tool stand to enhance the overall visitor experience and encourage prolonged stays.

Safety Measures: Safety is a top priority, and the park will implement well proven design measures that allow riders to push themselves as much as desired, in a controlled environment.

Community Engagement

Community engagement and involvement will be integral to the success of the bike skills park. To foster a sense of ownership and pride among West Seattle residents, the park will offer opportunities for volunteerism, educational programs, events, and workshops focused on biking skills, trail stewardship, and environmental conservation.

Partnerships

The establishment and operation of the bike skills park will require collaboration with various stakeholders, including local government agencies, cycling organizations, environmental groups, community members, and local businesses. Partnerships will be sought to secure funding, resources, expertise, and ongoing support for the development and maintenance of the park.

The establishment of a public bike-skills park in West Seattle presents an exciting opportunity to create a vibrant yet modest outdoor recreational area that promotes health, wellness, and community engagement. With careful planning, collaboration, and investment, we can realize the vision of a unique facility that enriches the lives of residents and visitors alike. We look forward to working with stakeholders to bring this vision to fruition and create lasting memories for generations to come.

In the coming weeks, FOWSBP will launch a website which will serve as a centralized location for community members to stay updated on project happenings, submit feedback on project design and location, and provide a schedule of times and locations for public meetings.

Being that FOWSBP is still very much in its infancy, we are looking for volunteers interested in supporting this effort. Immediate needs are folks that can write grant proposals/navigate the grant seeking process, are familiar with web design, and those that can produce conceptual renderings of skills park designs. Please send an email to friendsofwestseattlebikepark@gmail.com if you would like to be part of this amazing project!

For more information on pump tracks, please explore the links below:

Bermsytle – Guide to pump tracks

Port Angeles Pump Track Grand Opening